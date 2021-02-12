On February 11, 2021, a Facebook account of a woman named Kashino Nita shared the story of a Japanese man who is homeless and collecting recycling around Wat Botum. It says he earns just $2 and sleeps near the public bathrooms. After seeing the miserable situation, the woman bought him a mobile phone and asks for other people to help the man.

“I met a Japanese man who fell into hard times and asked him if he had any relatives In Japan. There is only one younger brother, but his younger brother is a worker, so has no money to buy a plane ticket. He and the Japanese embassy did not pay for his plane ticket, so he could only collect scrap metal- making $2 a day to buy food. I bought him a cell phone so he could have a contact number and give him some money to buy food. .Please, brothers and sisters, help this person… those who want to help him can help ease some of his life and we can also help each other to get money so that he can buy a plane ticket back home, everyone can meet him personally, he was in front of Wat Botum, around the bathroom, he sleeps near the bathroom.”

The Japanese man claims he is in the situation because his wallet and other goods were stolen from him. The man is named as Kubota (?), and if anyone knows him, or can help, call 092 469509 – she can speak a little English. Source: Facebook Via FAST NEWS