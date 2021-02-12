Phnom Penh: A Chinese man and another Chinese woman were suspected of being drunk while driving a Porsche Cayenne which collided with a Highlander in front of them, causing the car to overturn.

This incident happened at 3:00 AM on February 12, 2021, in Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a black Porsche with license plate Phnom Penh 2H-0537 traveling along the concrete road from west to east. The accident occurred when the car swerved and collided with a Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS-0218, driven by a man traveling along the road from south to north. The Porsche flipped on its side, causing minor injuries to the driver, while the Highlander suffered severe frontal damage.

After the incident, the police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the two vehicles and store them at the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate, waiting for a legal settlement. POST NEWS

EDIT: Another source PHNOM PENH REPORTER blamed the Highlander for the accident.