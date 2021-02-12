Phnom Penh: A suspect involved in the killing of a teenage boy in 362 Guesthouse on January 28, 2021, was arrested by the Kandal Provincial Armed Forces on February 10, 2021.

According to the police, the first suspect was Tha Thul, a 43-year-old Cambodian man with an unspecified occupation who lived in Taeng village, Phum Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province. The second was named as Khem Samnang, male, 41 years old, living in Andong 6 village, Sangkat Kork Roka, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh.

In front of the provincial military police, the suspect, Tha Thul, confessed that on the day of the incident, he called Khem Samnang to take him from Kien Svay to Kampong Cham. When he arrived in Takhmao City, he was taken to Victory Hospital and then called to go to the guesthouse to smoke drugs. They then planned to kill the victim to steal a motorcycle from the guesthouse.

The suspect called the victim to bring two cans of beer into the room, then pushed the victim face down on the mattress and pull the towel around the victim’s neck andshouted for Khem Samnang to hold the pillow on the victim’s face until he died. Khem Samnang was guarding the body, while the other went to unlock the motorcycle. After unlocking the motorcycle, he called Khem Samnang out and they later sold motorbike near Wat Niroth for $ 400- sharing $ 200 each.

The victim’s phone was also recovered.

Khem Samnang confessed that he bought drugs and smoked them with Tha Thul and had participated in the activities as described. KPT