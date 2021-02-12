AFRY has been working as the owner’s engineer for the 39 MWp Solar PV Power Plant, located in Serei Saophoan, Banteay Meanchey Province in Cambodia, which entered commercial operation on December 15, 2020. This ground-mounted solar photovoltaics project is one of the first large solar PV projects in Cambodia. The project is owned by Ray Power Supply Co., Ltd, a company fully owned by B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited, Thailand. AFRY’s assignment has included assistance in project management, design review, and site supervision services during construction and commissioning, and now continues with warranty period services. For more information see the IDTechEx report on Energy Harvesting Microwatt to Gigawatt: Opportunities 2020-2040.

“We are very proud to have been part of this important renewable energy development, and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our client, B.Grimm Power on this great achievement. This project is one of the first large solar PV projects in Cambodia and an important project to increase the share of renewable energy generation in the country” said Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of AFRY.

Contact information: Petteri Härkki, Managing Director, Thailand and Regional Director Asia, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Did you know?

AFRY has been involved in more than 300 solar PV power projects with over 27,000 MW of generating capacity globally.

AFRY is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

AFRY is one of the leading international power sector consulting engineering companies in the Cambodian market, and has been involved in over 20 power generation projects in the country in the last 10 years alone, covering thermal, hydropower, solar and transmission projects.

