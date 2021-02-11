Svay Rieng Province: A Virak Buntham Company delivery van is suspected of driving at high speed before it hit a young boy riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, causing him serious injuries. The boy later died after being sent to the hospital. The VB vehicle also crashed into a tree, causing it to turn upside down.

According to the authorities, the accident happened at 6:40 pm on February 10. February 2021 on the section of National Road No. 1 between km 139-140 in Leap village, Kandeang Reay commune, Svay district Low Svay Rieng Province.

The Virak Buntham Company, vehicle, a Hyundai with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ-6458, was driven by Thoeun Phan, male, 31 years old, fromThmar Sar, Botum Sakor District, Koh Kong Province. He was detained by the authorities.

The victim was named as Rom Vireak, a 12-year-old male student living in Leap village, Kandeang Reay commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

According a witness, before the incident, they saw the Virak Buntham vehicle swerve to the right and hit the child who was riding a bicycle on the other side of the road, causing serious injuries. He was sent by his parents to Svay Teap District Referral Hospital for treatment, but due to serious injuries, the boy died at the hospital.

After the incident, the badly damaged vehicle was taken to the district police inspectorate in Svay Taep, while the driver of the car was also detained for questioning and processing. The body of the victim boy was handed over to his family for a traditional ceremony.

KOHSANTEPHEAP

It has been 10 days since the last Virak Buntham accident. There were others in November on Road 4, and December on Russian Federation BLVD.