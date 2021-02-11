Phnom Penh: At 21:45 on February 9, 2021, customs officers at PPIA checking the luggage of a Ugandan national found two bags of white powder hidden in a suitcase.

Nearly 2 kilograms were then discovered, and the man was detained at Phnom Penh International Airport by the Immigration Police in cooperation with the Anti-Drug Police Department, with the coordination of the prosecution. Ready to bring the drugs on the plane to South Korea.

The suspect, MUGARWA JOEL, a 43-year-old Ugandan man with passport number B1322978, was arrested on board the flight OZ.739 Phnom Penh to South Korea. During the inspection, customs officers found two bags of white powder hidden in a suitcase weighing a total of 1,922.90 grams of methamphetamine.

He is now in detention facing court. AREY