Phnom Penh: Three people were shot, and initial reports say two died after being taken to hospital.

The incident occurred around 9pm on February 11. Police are at the scene and updates are expected later. (Local news)

UPDATE: Rasmei says a Passapp tuk tuk driver fired the shots after an argument in Borey Prey Pring. Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Sen Chey.

UPDATE: FAST NEWS (not the most reliable of sources) say the shooting was at Borey Bun Hour, in Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh- they report 3 dead, and say there was an altercation between a 3 wheel tuk tuk driver- more should be known in the morning.