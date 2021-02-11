Phnom Penh: At least 30 live pigs imported from Thailand were confiscated by the authorities for importing offenses in two separate cases in Banteay Meanchey province. Among the pigs “Positive African swine fever” was found. This is according to the press release of the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries dated February 10, 2021.

According to the press release, the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production has assigned a working group to cooperate with local authorities and professional officials in provincial capitals to check and crack down on illegal animal smuggling.

At around 1:30 am on February 7, the team cooperated with the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Office of Production and Veterinary and Inspection and Svay Chek district police to crack down on two such cases:

Case 1: A truck transporting 20 live pigs from Thailand through O Bei Choan checkpoint in O Chrov district.

Case 2: A vehicle transporting 10 live pigs from Thailand through Chamkar Kor checkpoint, Svay Chek district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Neither had any permits, so the team brought the vehicles and animals to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Banteay Meanchey, according to legal procedures.

“After taking pig blood samples for examination at the National Institute of Animal Health Research and Animal Production of the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Productivity, the results (on) February 9, 2021 confirms that (the pigs) are positive for African Swine Fever.” said the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production.

At the same time, the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Productivity has advised breeders, especially pig breeders and butchers, to take some urgent measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever in Cambodia, the General Department of Animal Health will cooperate with relevant authorities to destroy animals and punish offenders according to the veterinary rules and the law.

“All traders, traders or importers of live animals must adhere to the guidelines and rules of animal hygiene, technical principles for import and transit. In particular, it is necessary to have a location in the exporting country to facilitate a technical inspection before importing.”

