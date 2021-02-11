Battambang: A man was treated by doctors after being stabbed by in the back and neck from behind.

The incident happened on February 9, 2021 at around 7:30 pm between Sak Trang and Sak Trabek in Talas commune, Maung Russey district, Battambang province.

According to the victim, Say Samreth, alias Vuth, a 48-year-old motorbike taxi driver from Prek Am village, Mongkul district Mong Russey, said that before the incident, he was carrying an unidentified person aged around 30 years old, from in front of the referral hospital Maung Russey district to Tuol Sak village, Talas commune for 20,000 riel.

The victim said that when he reached the quiet area, the suspect stabbed him with a small sharp knife from behind in his back and the right side of his neck, most likely in order to hijack the motorcycle.

The motodop retaliated and began to fight back, causing the perpetrator to escape without being able to take the motorcycle.

Colonel Sar Kimlong, police chief of Maung Russey district, confirmed that immediately after receiving this information, the victim was sent to the Provincial Referral Hospital for treatment, and in the force is investigating to find the culprit. KPT