Phnom Penh: A woman claimed she was robbed at about 10 pm on Feb. 07, 2021 near the railway in Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, she left work at Chbar Ampov and called a PassApp to ride to a relatives house behind Calmette Hospital. Along the route, the suspect, the owner of PassApp, used the excuse to stop to stop to urinate. He then pulled out a sharp knife and threatened the woman, taking her backpack with some materials and $ 210, chased her off the vehicle, then got in the PassApp and escaped.

Local police arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the Srah Chak administrative checkpoint so that the victim could file a complaint and identify the suspect to bring him to justice. AREY