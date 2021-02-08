Kandal: A woman died after mixer truck drove behind her and caused her to fall at 7:30 pm on February 6, 2021 along the concrete road at the New World Borey 3 Trapeang Trom village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.

Authorities said that the body of 24-year-old Phos Mary, who lived near the scene, was born in Prey Veng province.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, the woman was driving a red Honda Scooter with license plate Phnom Penh 1HM-8745 to Kambol 3 Market, traveling along the concrete road in a south-to-north direction. The truck, Phnom Penh number 5A-2581, driving from behind, intended to turn to the east, but oversteered and hit the motorcycle, causing it to fall and grind over the victim. The woman was still alive, and the truck driver reportedly turned back and ran her over again, causing her death. After the incident, the driver tried to drive away a little, then left the vehicle and fled on foot.

After the incident, local authorities cooperated with traffic experts to bring the vehicles to be stored at the Police Inspectorate of Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province and make a record. The body was handed over to the family to be taken to their hometown for a traditional ceremony. RASMEI