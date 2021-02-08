Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health released the daily press report confirming there were no new cases of COVID-19 detected on February 7. Meanwhile, two cases were treated and patients discharged.

The treated patients were Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand- a 26-year-old and 40-year-old women from Banteay Meanchey Province who arrived in Cambodia on January 6 and 17.

A total of 87 workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, with 83 of them later discharged.

As of the morning of February 8, Cambodia had confirmed a total of 474 cases, treated 456 cases, and 18 cases are currently in hospitals.