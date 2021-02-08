Phnom Penh: According to the Department of Technology Crimes, after receiving complaints from people related to information technology fraud, the Department of Anti-Technology Crimes investigated and arrested two foreign suspects:

1. KINGSLEY OBINNA NWEAZURA, male, 26 years old, a Nigerian.

2. EMMA EKE ONYECHERE, male, 35 years old, a Nigerian.

The suspects have now been sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action.

His Excellency Lt. Gen., Director of the Department, would like to remind the people to be very careful about the use of information technology. Please do not accept friend requests from unknown sources and do not believe in promises to give or send materials or gifts from abroad- which always end up with requests to pay for services for delivery. POST NEWS