Phnom Penh Municipal Court Judge Long Vanna has remanded a man in custody on charges of “breach of trust”. “Forging and using forged documents.”

Heang Songheng, a 27-year-old manager of a Chinese car dealership, was detained at 49T Street. No. 1, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor and placed under judicial supervision for “breach of trust, fraud and use of letters Forgery ”committed in 2019, an offense punishable under Articles 626, 627, 628 of the Penal Code.

A source from the court said that during 2019, a Chinese company Heang Songheng the position of company manager, to keep track of car sales and to manage money. Later, the suspicious company checked the lists and found that more than 1 million dollars worth of car sales were lost, so the company complained to the authorities. Heang Songheng was arrested and sent to court.

After questioning Mr. Muth Dara, the Deputy Prosecutor of the Court decided to charge Heang Song Heng with “breach of trust, fraud and use of fake letters.” and sent him to the investigating judge for further action. Investigating Judge Long Vanna then issued a detention order for Heang Song Heng, remanding him in custody pending a court ruling. KPT