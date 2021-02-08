Phnom Penh: A man with passengers in a Prius was driving at high speeds hit a concrete divider, destroying the front of the car.

The accident happened at 2:15 am on Monday, February 8, 2021, along Street 217 in Sangkat Monorom, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to a source from the scene, who asked not to be named, before the incident, he saw the Prius with license plate Preah Sihanouk 2-AZ 07 71 driven by a man and three other passengers traveling along the road 217 in the direction from east to west at high speed. After the crash, the driver and passengers opened the door and fled, leaving only the car at the scene.

After the incident, a crane was called to lift the car and store it at the road traffic office waiting to deal with later. PPR