Phnom Penh: The specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on drug trafficking cases, arresting 2 Chinese nationals and confiscating nearly 10 kg of drugs in Phnom Penh.

According to the Anti-Drug Department, on February 5, 2021, the Special Forces of the Anti-Drug Department (A7), with the coordination of Mr. OU Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, visited Borey Peng Huot (Boeung Sno) on National Road No. 1 and continue to search house No. 35, Street P04 in Borey Peng Huot (Boeung Sno), Sangkat Chbar Ampov, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Two suspects were arrested:

1. JIA ZHIYANG, a 29-year-old Chinese man (the ringleader had previously been imprisoned for one year on fraud charges and released from prison about three months ago).

2-Name is ZHANG LEILIN, 26 years old, also Chinese.

Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing a total of 9783.73 grams was seized.



The authorities have built a case to sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal proceedings. KBN