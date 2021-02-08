Phnom Penh: On February 7, 2021, at 5:00 AM, the Phnom Penh Thmei Police Station arrested suspects over a case of intentional violence against another Chinese national. The incident occurred on February 6, 2021 at 6:50 in front of house No. 18, concrete road, Tumnup village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok. *It appears as it was a case of attempted kidnap, but not confirmed.

Ching Loo, male, 34 years old, Chinese, an air conditioner repairman and Wang La, also 34 were detained and a Toyota Alphard with license plate Phnom Penh 2AD-2737. At least one of the men was also charged with drug and weapon offences.

The suspects are currently being held at the Sen Sok police station to follow procedures. POST NEWS

UPDATE (Chinese Media): The incident occurred at 7 pm on the Feb. 6 in a community in Sen Sok District. After investigation, the police announced on the 7th that they had solved the case and arrested two Chinese suspects, Zhu (34) and Wang (34), in a hotel, and rescued a Chinese man, Chen (34).

The police released the surveillance video showing Chen running desperately with a man was chasing after him.

Sen Sok District Police Chief said that Chen was forcibly taken into the car by the suspect and was illegally imprisoned. He sustained multiple injuries to his mouth and body.

He revealed that after the police rescued Chen, they searched a car and found a batch of drugs and guns. Chen received a drug test and was confirmed to be taking drugs. He will be sent to justice for the crime of illegally carrying drugs and guns.