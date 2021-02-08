Phnom Penh: Three suspects and more than 1 kg of drugs were taken by the Special Forces (A8) of the Department of Anti-Drug Unit in Phnom Penh at 3 locations.



1: On February 05, 2021 at 18:15 The base of Chroy Changvar Bridge near Bayon Roundabout in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

2: On February 05, 2021 at 19:10 in front of Depot Market, Nirus Street in Sangkat Phsar Depay 2, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

3: On February 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM at the point of Street 5 in New World Borey (Chamkar Dong), Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The three suspects are:

1. Thoeun Tola, male, 33 years old, Cambodian.

2. MATTHEW DAVID SAMPLE, Male, 30 years old, American,

3. DAVID VINCENT, Male, 49 years old, Nationality Nigerian.



Captured evidence:

1- 1 kg of methamphetamine (ICE)

2- Nimetazepam (ICE) 300.60 grams (maybe yama pills?).

At present, the suspects and the seized exhibits have been sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings. NKD

*A Matt Sample who looks like the suspect is on Facebook, and appears to be a father. An online profile says he worked at American-Pacific School in Phnom Penh.