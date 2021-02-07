Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release announcing that on February 7 two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

1. A 78-year-old Cambodian woman traveling from the United States via South Korea and arrived on January 24. This was the second test. 96 passengers on the same flight were negative, including an American diplomat.

2. A 43-year-old Cambodian woman who arrived from South Korea on January 24. This was also the second test. 109 passengers on the same plane were negative.

Meanwhile on patient was discharged- a 36-year-old Cambodian woman who was diagnosed after returning from Thailand on January 6.

So far, a total of 87 workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, and 81 of them have now been treated and discharged.

As of the morning of February 7, Cambodia had confirmed 474 cases, treated 454 cases, with 20 currently in hospital.