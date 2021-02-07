Phnom Penh: A young man drove a Toyota Prius at high speed, crashed into a metal barrier and managed to get stuck over a drainage canal.

The incident happened at 10:20 pm on February 6, 2021 in front of Sovannaphum School along National Road 4 in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a young man was seen driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BF-8924 along the concrete road at the entrance to Sovannaphum School in the direction from south to north. At the corner of National Road No. 4, the car went straight and hit the steel barrier dividing the road, causing one panel to collapse and then continued to hit the sewer, but managed to get stuck across the gap instead of falling in.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffiv police to measure and store the car to wait for a legal settlement. (*No mention of driver). NKD