Kratie: Police arrested a mother who violently beat and stabbed her 3-month-old baby in the abdomen, causing serious injuries on February 7, 2021.

The suspect, 24-year-old Suos Duong, from Prek Kdei village, Snuol commune, Snuol district, Kratie province escaped after the incident. After a police search, the woman was arrested the next day. AREY