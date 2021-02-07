Phnom Penh: Officials of the General Department of Consumer Protection, Competition and Anti-Fraud, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police launched an operation to crack down on imported shrimp with added jelly to increase weight loss. A total of more than 6 tons in two vehicles were seized on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Police intercepted a van along National Road 3 around the 7 Makara Dam and another was intercepted at a seafood stall.

Immediately, professional officers began preliminary tests on the frozen shrimp and found that there was artificial additives.

After stopping the two vehicles, the driver of the truck also claimed that a total of 307 cases of frozen shrimp, amounting to about 6 tons, were sourced through the Prek Chak International Gate. The vehicles and seafood were sent to the General Department of KPD for further legal proceedings. AMAPAPA