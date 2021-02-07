More than 400 kilograms of ketamine and methamphetamine (*and possibly heroin) were found near a remote island during a patrol by the navy defending the island of Koh Polowai on February 6, 2021. The military believe that it is likely to have been abandoned after collection at sea. The drugs were handed over to the Front Line Command of the National Committee for Maritime Security for further action.

His Excellency Admiral Tea Sokha, Deputy Commander of the Navy and Commander of the Front Line Command of the National Committee for Maritime Security said that all the drugs have now been brought to the front line headquarters of the National Committee for Maritime Security and on the morning of February 7, 2021, and relevant experts are cooperating on technical inspection.

However, the joint authorities have not yet investigated the source of the drugs and are continuing to count the amount and test the substances in order to begin legal procedures. KPT