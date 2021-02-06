Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on February 6, 2021, confirming the discovery of two new cases of COVID-19, while one patient was released from the hospital. .

1. A 31-year-old Indonesian man living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, a passenger from Indonesia via Singapore to Cambodia on January 23, 2021. This was the second test result for this man, and the patient is currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis C in Phnom Penh.

2: A 50-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Takhmao City, Kandal Province, a passenger from Switzerland via Singapore to Cambodia on February 4, 2021. She is currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis C in Phnom Penh.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old Cambodian man from Sangkat Phsar Depot 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh who was a passenger from the United States via Singapore to Cambodia on January 20, 2017. 2021, was treated and released from the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis C in Phnom Penh.

As of February 6, 2021, Cambodia has found a total of 472 cases, of which 453 patients have been treated with19 patients currently hospitalized.