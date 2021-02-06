Stung Treng: Authorities said that a young man was stabbed to death in Badem village, Sam Khuy commune, Sesan district, Stung Treng province. On February 6, 2021, authorities are pursuing the perpetrators and will prosecute them according to the law.

The incident occurred on the night of February 4, 2021, at 11:30, when Vy Udom, 21, from Phluk village, Phluk commune, Sesan district was attacked.

On the night of the incident, the was a party at Wat Badem. During the ceremony that night there was a dispute between two groups of youths, most likely between the residents of Phluk and Sam Khuy communes. The killer took a sharp weapon to stab the victim in the left breast, causing him to fall to his death in the pagoda.

Earlier on the night of the incident, the two groups had a dispute, but were detained by the village guards during the ceremony and some swords were confiscated. Later at night, the two groups clashed again after the villagers went home, which led to the murder.

Authorities have identified the perpetrator and are now searching for him. AREY