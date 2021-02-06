Environment FEATURED Latest 

Giant Ibis Saved From Hunter’s Trap

Ratanakkiri: A female ibis, a highly endangered species, has been saved Life from a traps set by hunters in Lumphat Wildlife Sanctuary, Ratanakkiri Province. This is according to Mr. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Environment on February 6, 2021.

The Secretary of State said that the rescued bird has now been handed over to the Cambodian Bird Life Organization’s professional staff, working in collaboration with ACCB to help care for and treat the wounds inflicted. RASMEI

