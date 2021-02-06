Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove a car with a Royal Cambodian Armed Forces license plate and hit another car with an RCAF license plate driven by a Cambodian man, causing severe damage at 10:30 pm on February 4, 2021, in front of Chumpouvann School, along National Road 4, at the corner of the entrance to the QMI factory in Sangkat Cham Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Cambodian man was seen driving a Lexus rx400h with plate number RCAF 02 2-8920 along National Road 4 from east to west. A Chinese man driving a black Trumpchi GS8 (*a Chinese made SUV) with license plate number RCAF 01 2-3236 was traveling along QMI concrete road from north to south and crashed into the Lexus. He hit the left rear end causing the rear bumper of the Lexus to fall off.

After the incident,

The Chinese driver refused to get out of the car until the police arrived from Chao Chao Police Station III to open the door. He then called for a translator. who came to the scene and negotiated a settlement.

The sides discussed the issue for almost an hour, then the Chinese side paid $400 to the Cambodian side to end the story at the scene.

POST NEWS / AMAPAPA

*What a Chinese man was doing driving an RCAF plated vehicle is not mentioned. There have been several recorded cases of foreigners driving State plated cars, and have previously been punished.