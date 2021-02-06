Crime FEATURED Latest 

1 kg Meth 'Tea' Seized

cne 16 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Siem Reap: In a joint operation between the Siem Reap Provincial Court and HE Chet Khemara, Prosecutor of Stung Treng Provincial Court, two men were arrested at 8:15 am on February 4, 2021, at the base of Mekong River Bridge, O’Treal Village, Thakea Parivat Commune, Thala Borivat District, Stung Treng Province.

The men were charged with the illegal storage, transportation / trafficking of drugs.

The seized items include 1 large package of what is thought to be methamphetamine, weighing 1082.7 grams, and 2 mobile phones.

Currently, the suspect and the exhibits have been sent to the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie for processing. POST NEWS

