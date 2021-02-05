At 6:49 am on February 5, leading news agency FN and later AREY published the following, with the headline “No one was killed and only 16 people were injured in road accidents nationwide on February 4.“

Phnom Penh: According to the report of the General Commission of the National Police, on February 4, 2021, there were 8 traffic accidents across the country, causing no deaths, only 16 minor injuries.

Yet, yesterday it was widely reported that a CINTRI truck crashed into a mobile moto-repair tuk tuk, killing a 50 year old man.

And, also reported on the morning of February 5, in POST NEWS:

Takeo: A traffic accident where three motorcycles collided, causing death and injury, occurred on February 4, 2021 in Ta Su village, Trapeang Sap commune, Bati district, Takeo province.…… Sorn Vicheka, a 16-year-old student living in Chheu Teal Chrum village, Kraing Leav commune, Bati district, died at the scene on a motorcycle without a helmet.

It’s plain to see these numbers don’t add up.