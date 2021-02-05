Takeo Province: A source from Takeo Provincial Police said that at 7:30 am on February 4, 2021, Major General Sok Samnang Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner ordered the Kirivong District Police Inspectorate, led by Colonel Yuk Sarath, to search, cut and burn crops of marijuana illegally grown by criminals.

During the operation, the police found and destroyed 12 illegal marijuana cultivation sites and 8 reservoirs at the foot of Phnom Dob Teuk Trabek is located in Preah Bat Choan Chum Commune, Kirivong District (the green triangle), on an area of ​​approximately 2571 square meters.

Specialists are currently searching for the marijuana growers to bring him to justice. In Cambodia, marijuana is not allowed to be grown, used and processed as it is classified as an illegal drug. KOHSANTEPHEAP