Phnom Penh: On the morning of February 5, 2021, the Ministry of Health issued the daily press release confirming the discovery of 3 new cases of COVID-19. One patient was successfully and released from hospital.

1. A 28-year-old Indian man living in Phnom Penh, traveled from India via from Singapore to Cambodia on February 3, 2021.

2. A 23-year-old Indian woman living in Phnom Penh, also traveled from India via Singapore to Cambodia on February 3, 2021.

The patients are currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis C in Phnom Penh.

80 air passengers were on the flight. The other 78 passengers with negative tests are being monitored for 14 days at a hotel in Phnom Penh.

3: A 63-year-old Cambodian woman from Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, who traveled from the United States, via South Korea to Cambodia on January 22, 2021. The result came after her second test. The patient is currently being treated at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis C in Phnom Penh.

The treated patient was a 57-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. She traveled from the United States via South Korea to Cambodia on January 10. 2021. She was released from Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

On February 5, 2021, a total of 470 cases had been detected, of which 452 had been treated and 18 remain hospitalized.