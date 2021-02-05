Kampong Speu: On February 3 at 9.00, police investigating a murder case confirmed a man has been charged. The killing took place on February 1, 2021 at 8:40 at a mango plantation of Phanny, 53 years old in Prey Toteung village, Kraing Divay commune, Phnom Sruoch district.



The body of Jim Pha, a 55-year-old female, was found on a mango plantation in the commune.

After a search, But Phan- a 70-year-old man (the victim’s husband) was called in for questioning.

After questioning, But Phan confessed that he had indeed stabbed his wife several times, causing her death. He said he committed the murder due to his anger that his wife owed money to too many financial institutions.

The authorities have built a case to send the suspect to the court to deal with the procedure. POST NEWS