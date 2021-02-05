Phnom Penh: A foreign man and a security guard got into a violent argument at Sorya Mall exploded. The foreigner was injured and suffered facial injuries.

It is reported that he was drunk and then grabbed the buttocks of girls in G-Pub and was spotted by the security guard.

The incident occurred at 5:15 am on February 5, 2021, at G-Pub, Golden Sorya Mall, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the unidentified foreign man was very drunk and was grabbing the buttocks of girls in the bar.

The same source said that immediately the security guard in charge saw this and went to tell him not to do this, and suddenly the foreigner hit the security guard, causing minor injuries.

This angered the security guard, who retaliated with several punches of his own. The foreigner was injured, his face was and mouth bleeding, causing surprise to the people who came to watch. The foreigner was taken to the Sorya Mall security office for questioning.

The women who were groped did not go to file a complaint. NKD