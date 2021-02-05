Phnom Penh: A German man died on February 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM in Village 2, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh .

Authorities say the man was identified as JURGEN GRIMM a 78-year-old German national.

According to Sao Socheatta, a Cambodian woman, 38, who was the victim’s girlfriend, told police “I and the victim have been together for 10 years without marriage registration. In September 2020, the victim became ill and went to an unnamed clinic in Kampot province about four to five times. On January 11, 2021, the victim became seriously ill and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for 10 days. The doctor diagnosed him with a brain tumor due to a serious illness. I also brought the victim home until February 5, 2021, and at 10:45, he died”

Police doctors examined the body and the scene, and according to the conclusion of the experts and Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, it was confirmed that the man “died of a brain tumor.”

After completing the technical examination, the body was taken to the morgue of the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. KHREAD