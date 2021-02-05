Siem Reap Province: Mr. Men Vuthy, Chief of Svay Leu Forestry Administration Sangkat, Siem Reap Province, said on February 4, 2021, that on the afternoon of February 3, there was a forest fire that burned about 20 hectares.

Mr. Men Vuthy said that after receiving this information, the Svay Leu Forestry Administration Sangkat Force, in cooperation with the Deputy Director of the Chi Kreng Forestry Administration and the Svay Leu District Police Inspectorate in Siem Reap Province, used a fire truck to intervene to put out the fire at Chheu Thnong, located in Angkanh village, Svay Leu commune, Svay Leu district. Three vehicles managed to control the situation at 19:30.



Authorities suspect that someone started the fire deliberately. Mr. Men Vuthy said that his team will investigate the perpetrators and take legal action. At the same time, he called on local authorities and people to take care of the forest, and not burn or destroy the forest, which is a national property. NKD