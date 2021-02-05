Siem Reap Province: A military police officer, after drinking alcohol, lost his temper and hit a journalist in a bar, causing his mouth to bleed. He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the sky to express his anger.

The incident took place at 21:10 on February 4, 2021 in Mohaleap 9999 in Treang village, Slor Kram commune, Siem Reap city. The perpetrator was 45-year-old Phal, (*named in another news source as Ouk Sophal) a military police officer. The victim was named as Tang Hoor, a journalist.

Mr. Taing Ho, the victim, said that before the incident, he was drinking in the establishment with 4-5 people, including the man Phal (the perpetrator). Later, all the friends returned home, and only he and the assailant remained. At that time, the perpetrator started insulting journalists like him, so the victim asked the drunk man not to insult others.

The victim said that at that moment, the perpetrator exploded in anger and punched him with one hand, causing his mouth to break open. The assailant then left the scene and it is alleged he took out his gun and fired one shot before escaping.

Regarding this accusation, the source “KBN” could contact Mr. Phal, 45 years old and are waiting for an explanation from all parties involved.