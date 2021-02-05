Phnom Penh: An Australian man died of a heart attack on February 4, 2021 at 10:30 pm at a rented house on Street 63, Village 11, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh Phnom Penh.

Authorities say the body was identified as PAUL GEOFFREY HAND, a 60-year-old Australian,

According to Ngot Sothim, 35, the victim’s girlfriend, at 10:30 in the evening she went out, but received a phone call and rushed home.

An ambulance, but the man had already passed away, so the landlord contacted Central Market 3 police.

“The victim and I have been living together for the past 10 years, with a 7-year-old daughter now living in Australia, but we did not register the marriage, and the victim had previously told me that he had heart disease” she said.

After an autopsy, according to the examination of the Office of Technical Expert and Dr. Nong Sovannaroth confirmed that the Austrailian “died of a heart attack caused by heart disease.”

After completing the technical examination, the body was taken to the morgue of Wat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. KHREAD