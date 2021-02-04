Kampong Speu: A man died after going to put out a fire on a sugarcane field. The incident happened at the Great Field sugarcane plantation in O’Ancha village, Ta Sal commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province on the afternoon of February 3, 2021.

According to Sorn Piseth, the sugarcane plantation chief, before the incident, he saw a fire spread from the mountain to the sugarcane fields. He ordered the plantation workers to put out the fire and set fire to the road to prevent it from spreading further. Later, a worker called to say that he had found someone dead after the fire had been put out, and reported to the authorities to come and check.

According to worker Som Bunnath, a 37-year-old man, after the fire spread, he received orders from Chief Piseth to put out the fire, and he went with other workers called Rom, Pek Vit and Veng Bunteng. They parted ways and when the fire became too strong, he escaped on a motorbike, thinking the others had too.

According to Soeun Toch, a 22-year-old tractor operator in the company, he was driving tractor and saw a wild pig running across the road and they stopped to chase it. Suddenly, they found a dead body, and immediately called to tell the chief.

Authorities said that immediately after receiving the information, specialized forces arrived at the scene and found that the body of the man was Veng Bunteng. It was confirmed that he died in the fire and the body was handed over to relatives for a traditional ceremony. RASMEI