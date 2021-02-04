Preah Sihanouk: Police said on the morning of February 3 that a man from Turkmenistan had died in his rented room in Sihanoukville. Before he died, he suffered head injuries in a car accident. The victim did not receive proper medical treatment, so he returned to his rented room in Borey BS O5 in Group 17, Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province.

The victim, Ruslan Ibragimov, 38, died as a result of a head trauma from the accident.

The body was temporarily stored at the morgue of the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital, awaiting a decision from the embassy and the family. RASMEI