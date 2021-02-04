Phnom Penh: A group of gangsters gathered in front of a gas station along Veng Sreng Road in Chrey village Kong 2, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Sen Chey, were spotted by a police patrol. The suspects were interrogated and police found five swords at 12.10 am on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Authorities said 28 youths, along with twelve motorcycles, five swords and two knives, were taken away. Authorities brought them in for questioning at the Por Senchey District Inspectorate in Phnom Penh. RASMEI