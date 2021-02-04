Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health daily press release on February 4 announced one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed yesterday, and four patients were treated and discharged from hospital.

The latest case is a 23-year-old Cambodian male from Tbong Khmum province who flew from Kuwait via South Korea on February 1. 40 passengers on the same plane tested negative and they are currently isolated in a hotel.

Four infected Cambodian workers returning from Thailand; two men and two women, received negative results and were allowed to leave hospital.

87 migrant workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, with 80 of them now discharged.

As of the morning of February 4, Cambodia has confirmed a total of 467 cases, treated 451 cases, with 16 active cases in hospitals.