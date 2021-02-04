Phnom Penh: A Frenchman was found dead on February 3, 2021 at 15:15 in a room on the 2nd floor of 20E2, Street 144, Group 48, Village 6, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh Phnom Penh.

Authorities say the body was identified as JEAN CLAUDE LOUIS GALLAY , a 71-year-old French national.

According to Tim Sopheak, a 34-year-old man who works as a housekeeper, the victim rented the room and had stayed there alone for a year.

He said that on February 3, 2021, at 2 pm, the victim’s neighbors called to tell him that they did not see the victim coming down as usual. At 3:15 in the afternoon, he went to report to the Sangkat Hall and the Central Market Administration Post 1 and they came to see, knocked on the door of the room. When there was no response they opened the door and saw the victim lying dead on the floor near the door from the inside.

According to the technical office and Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, cause of death was “a heart attack caused by heart disease and diabetes.”

After completing the technical examination, the body was taken to the morgue of the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. (Source omitted)