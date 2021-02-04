Phnom Penh: Two Chinese nationals, both drunk were in a Maserati car which crashed into two other cars that were stopped at traffic lights, causing damage but fortunately no one was injured.

The incident happened at 12:40 AM on Thursday, February 4, 2021, along the corner of Preah Sothearos Street and Norodom Street in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Chamkarmon District.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, two Chinese nationals, one of whom was driving a Maserati with license plate Preah Sihanouk 2A 8531 were drunk. They crashed into the rear of a Lexus LX470, which then shunted into a Land Cruiser, both of which were stopped at the traffic lights.

After the incident, the local authorities came down to the back and detained the Chinese driver and took him to the Tonle Bassac police station. The three vehicles that were damaged were taken to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commission to be stored waiting for the matter to be resolved in accordance with the law. NKD