Phnom Penh: At 8:00 am on February 4, 2021, a Cintri garbage truck crashed into a warehouse, killing one person. The incident occurred along 217 Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The dead man has been identified as Keo Vuthy. No more details are yet known- although it appears through preliminary photos of the scene that the deceased operated some sort of mobile repair workshop.

Police are currently at the scene investigating the circumstances and an update is expected later. POST NEWS