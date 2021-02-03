Siem Reap Province: A man was arrested by Siem Reap provincial police in connection with aggravated theft (using violence) and drug use.

Colonel Nop Sarak, Deputy Commissioner of Siem Reap Province, in charge of the Serious Crimes Bureau, said that the suspect, Noeun Sambath, 28, is unemployed, currently living in Sambour Village, Sangkat Sambour, Siem Reap City. He was arrested at 21:00 on the 2nd. February 2021, a few hours after the incideny.

The victim was Ok Srey Den, female, 21 years old, a student.

Colonel Nop Sarak, Deputy Commissioner of Siem Reap Province, said that at 3:20 pm on February 2, 2021,in Kantrak village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city, while the victim was alone in the house, the suspect jumped over the fence. Inside the house, he attacked the victim with punches and strangled her until she passed out. He then stole two mobile phones, a black oppo and a blue vivo, and some silver.

The suspect admitted to police that he was responsible for the attack.

Evidence recovered included a black Oppo mobile phone belonging to the victim and a bicycle belonging to the suspect who rode it to the scene. SRP