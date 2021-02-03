Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Capital Administration on February 3, 2021 issued a notification on security, public order and public safety on the occasion of Chinese New Year/Vietnamese Tet.

To maintain security, safety, and public order during the Chinese and Vietnamese New Year, which will take place from the 11th to 14th February 14, 2021, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration would like to instruct the following departments, units, Khans, Sangkats, Associations, Private Companies, NGOs and the public in Phnom Penh as follows:



1- Absolutely forbidden: Do not light fireworks or make any kind of house noise during this festival. Do not indulge in any kind of gambling or similar games. All unauthorized religious or traditional marches are prohibited.

2. Every place of entertainment must implement health rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to maintain security, safety, public order, dignity and be careful with candles, incense sticks, candles, electric stoves, which may cause a fire. In particular, the burning of objects (*such as paper money) must be done in metal containers or earthen pots. It is strictly forbidden to burn on the sidewalk or on public roads.

3. From now on, the competent authorities at all levels must take the strictest measures to prevent the importation of all kinds of fireworks and explosives, and inspect and confiscate any items that are on sale.

4. All units, Khans and Sangkats shall disseminate instructions to civil servants, subordinate forces and local people to follow these instructions.

5. The Department of Cult and Religion of Phnom Penh shall invite Chinese and Vietnamese associations to disseminate the above content widely.

6. The Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commission, the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie Command and the Special Military Zone Command must issue strict orders to their forces to implement and to be effective.

7. Any person who violates this instruction or commits an offense that causes social unrest, loss of order, security, safety and public order shall be punished in accordance with the law.