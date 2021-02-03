Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on February 3, announcing no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were detected for the second day in a row.

Three patients were treated successfully and discharged from hospital.

The released patients were all Cambodian workers returning from Thailand- a 31-year-old women, 23-year-old women and a 32-year-old women.

So far, a total of 87 workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand, and 76 of them now treated and discharged.

As of the morning of February 3, Cambodia has confirmed a total of 466 cases, treated 447 cases, and 19 cases remain in hospital.