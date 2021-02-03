Preah Sihanouk Province: A traffic accident occurred between a car driven by a Chinese man and a motorbike. Two men on the motorbike were seriously injured after the crash at 11 pm on February 2, 2021 around Otres 1 along the coastal road in village 6 Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to sources at the scene, a silver Camry with license plate Preah Sihanouk 2A-5919, was being driven by a Chinese man under the influence of alcohol in the direction from Ochheuteal 2 beach to Otres 1 beach

In front of the Mihao Sikong Hotel, the car turned left carelessly and collided with a ZoomerX motorcycle with license plate Preah Sihanouk 1G-7685 which was traveling in the opposite direction,. Two men on the motorcycle were seriously injured.

After the incident, the two victims were rushed to the Friendship Hospital, Khleang Leu, while the Chinese driver of the car was arrested and taken to the Sihanoukville Provincial Road Traffic Police Station. KOHSANTEPHEAP