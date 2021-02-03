Phnom Penh: A Cambodian female worker died while in quarantine due to a physical illness, according to the Banteay Meanchey provincial administration.

According to the press release from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration, on February 2, 2021 at 11:15, a 22-year-old woman from Srah Khang Kak village, Preah Net Preah commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province died after returning from Thailand. Cause of death was an abscess on the brain (Abcé cérébrale).

According to the administration, the woman and her husband arrived in Cambodia through Chambok checkpoint in Malai district on January 20, 2021 and were sent to the Malai High School at 9:45 a.m. for quarantine. The woman later complained of a headache, and had a temperature of 39.5 degrees and nausea. After seeing the serious condition, the team of doctors sent her to Malai Santepheap Referral Hospital for examination and treatment.

Sources said that on January 25, 2021 at 16:30, doctors decided to send her to the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkol Borei for further treatment. The patient arrived at the hospital at 6:40 p.m. on the same day. Upon arrival at the hospital, the patient was disembarked from the ambulance, the medical team examined and asked the patient’s history. The patient had a history of headache for the past two months and had more severe headaches, vomiting, stiff neck and difficulty moving, abdominal pain, and loss of consciousness.

The patient and her husband were tested on January 20, 2021 for COVID with negative results. The source added that during the treatment and follow-up period from January 25, 2021 to February 2, 2021. The team of doctors examined and treated her with the utmost care and support.

As the patient’s condition worsened, no matter how hard doctors tried to save her, they could not, and she died on February 2, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. due to a brain abscess.

The provincial administration would also like to confirm that the case of the woman who died above did not suffer from, or die due to COVID 19.