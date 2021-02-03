Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was found dead in a room at Lavender Guesthouse, Street 113K, Kbal Damrey 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The man was named as Mei Huang Peng, a 48-year-old Chinese national.

According to Soeung Pov, a 30-year-old female receptionist at the guesthouse, on December 14, 2020, the man rented the room. On February 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM, she knocked on the door of room G1 and there was no answer, so took the key and opened the door and saw the man hanging in the bathroom and immediately reported to the authorities.

After the incident, the local authorities went down to the scene, and after the examination of the Medical Technical Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannaroth and Dr. Kosal Vichey confirmed that the victim died by hanging.

At present, the body is being kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda to wait for relatives. POST NEWS